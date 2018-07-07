हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Burari Family's Lalit Was Interested In Ghosts And Spirits

The Delhi Police Crime Branch investigating the June 30 hanging of 11 members of a Burari family here suspects that one of the deceased, Lalit, visited cremation grounds and was interested in ghosts and spirits

Jul 07, 2018, 21:14 PM IST
