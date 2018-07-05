हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bureaucrats rejection of power transfer contempt of court, consulting lawyers: Manish Sisodia

Elated by the Supreme Court's verdict the AAP government pushed for a new system for transfer and postings of bureaucrats, making Arvind Kejriwal the authority. The bureaucrats, however, claimed that ‘services matter’ still lies with the Centre.

Jul 05, 2018, 19:02 PM IST
