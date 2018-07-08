हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Burhan Wani death anniversary: Valley on high alert, Amarnath Yatra suspended for a day

Jammu and Kashmir authorities have suspended the Amarnath yatra for one day on Sunday in view of a strike called by separatists to mark the second death anniversary of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani.

Jul 08, 2018, 14:14 PM IST
