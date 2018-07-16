हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bus full of passengers got stuck in flood waters in Madhya Pradesh

A bus full of passengers got stuck in Madhya Pradesh's flood water and were safely rescued after hours. Watch the video to know more.

Jul 16, 2018, 12:50 PM IST
