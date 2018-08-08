हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
'Can I call you Appa for one last time,' MK Stalin pens heartfelt tribute for Karunanidhi

Stalin in his letter said: "Rather than calling you as Appa, Appa, I have called you as Thalaivaray, Thalaivaray (my leader) more number of times. Can I call you as Appa once Thalaivaray."

Aug 08, 2018, 11:12 AM IST
People of Mumbai's Dharavi express their grief on Karunanidhi's death

