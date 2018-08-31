हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Car runs over four labourers sleeping on footpath in Jaipur

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest information from Jaipur where a SUV ran over four people sleeping on footpath. the accused has been arrested. Watch full video to know more.

Aug 31, 2018, 10:50 AM IST
