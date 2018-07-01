हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Caught on Camera: Rajasthan minister's son allegedly beat up man in a case Of road rage

A minister's son was allegedly involved in an incident of road rage where he brazenly attacked a driver in the middle of the road in Rajasthan's Banswara. The incident was caught on CCTV cameras.

Jul 01, 2018, 12:04 PM IST
