Zee News
Caught on Camera: Thief shows off some moves before breaking into shop

A robber has a unique way of stealing things. He first shakes his legs and then commits theft. A video has emerged of a robbery in Delhi that shows five thieves breaking into at least four shops on Tuesday and looting goods worth lakhs of rupees.

Jul 12, 2018, 14:24 PM IST
