CBI vs CBI: CVC files preliminary probe report in sealed cover in SC, hearing on November 16

A report on exiled CBI director Alok Verma was handed over in a sealed cover to the Supreme Court today by the Central Vigilance Commission, which had to apologise for being a day late in submitting the document. The case will be taken up on Friday, said Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, rebuking the vigilance body for submitting the report late even though the office was kept open on Sunday.

Nov 12, 2018, 13:38 PM IST
