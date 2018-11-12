हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
CBI vs CBI: CVC submits probe report in Supreme Court; matter adjourned till Friday

The Supreme Court has adjourned the hearing in Alok Verma's removal to Friday. According to reports, the CBI investigation report and the CVC report were not filed in time (last Saturday) and the top court said they need time to go through these reports and then come to a decision.

Nov 12, 2018, 12:46 PM IST
