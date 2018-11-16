हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
CBI vs CBI: No relief for Alok Verma; no clean chit given and possibility of further probe exists

The vigilance probe against ousted CBI director Alok Verma has given “mixed” findings and indicated that some charges need to be investigated further, the Supreme Court said after examining the secret report given to the top court by the Central Vigilance Commission.

Nov 16, 2018, 14:46 PM IST
