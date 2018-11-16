हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
CBI vs CBI: Supreme Court seeks Alok Verma’s response on CVC report

The Supreme Court on Friday sought a response from Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) director Alok Verma on the report of the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) over corruption allegations against him.

Nov 16, 2018, 13:18 PM IST
