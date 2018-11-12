हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
CBI vs CBI: Supreme Court to hear Alok Verma’s plea, CVC likely to submit inquiry report

The Supreme Court will on Monday hear the version of the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) that was directed to complete its probe in a bribery case against Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director Alok Kumar Verma within two weeks. CVC is expected to submit the inquiry report today.

Nov 12, 2018, 11:40 AM IST
