हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

CCTV captured woman on bike dies after hitting pothole near Mumbai

A woman was crushed under a bus after she fell off a bike that hit a pothole in heavy rain in Kalyan near Mumbai on Saturday. The incident, caught on CCTV camera, once again exposes the poor state of infrastructure in and around Mumbai, exacerbated by rain each year.

Jul 09, 2018, 18:06 PM IST
Next
Video

Gangster Munna Bajrangi Shot Dead In U.P Jail

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close