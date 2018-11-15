हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Celebrity lawyer in Kathua rape case attended just 2 out of 110 hearings, dumped by victim’s family

The father of the eight-year-old girl Kathua murder victim moved an application in the Pathankot court on Wednesday to remove the family’s advocate Deepika Singh Rajawat from the case. The father said he wanted to withdraw Rajawat’s power of attorney because of her “apprehension and non-appearance” in the case.

Nov 15, 2018, 12:44 PM IST
