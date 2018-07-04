हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Centre-Delhi Power Tussle: Verdict is as per Constitution, says AAP lawyer Somnath Bharti

This segment of Zee News brings to you AAP lawyer Somnath Bharti explanation on Supreme Court's verdict.

Jul 04, 2018, 14:24 PM IST
Next
Video

AAP-Centre power tussle: Detailed explanation of Supreme Court verdict

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close