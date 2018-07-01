हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
Centre extends deadline for linking PAN card and Aadhaar

This is the fifth time the government has extended the deadline, with the last extension coming on March 27.

Jul 01, 2018, 12:52 PM IST
