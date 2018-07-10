हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
"Chaiwala Is PM Because Congress Preserved Democracy":Mallikarjun Kharge

The Congress' Maharashtra in charge, Mallikarjun Kharge, on Sunday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that a "chaiwala" could become the Prime Minister of the country because the party preserved democracy.

Jul 10, 2018, 11:20 AM IST
