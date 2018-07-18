हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Chaudhary Charan Singh University in Meerut bans head scarf in campus

Chaudhary Charan Singh University in Meerut has imposed a ban on the head scarf used by women to cover their faces in order to restrict the entry of unknown people inside the campus.

Jul 18, 2018, 15:50 PM IST
