Chhattisgarh Election 2018: 25% voter turnout till 12.30 pm

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest updates on Chhattisgarh Election in which 25% voter turnout till 12.30 pm. Watch full video to know more.

Nov 20, 2018, 14:16 PM IST
Video

