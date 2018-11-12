हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Chhattisgarh elections 2018: IED blast reported as first phase of polling underway

The stage is set for the first phase of Chhattisgarh assembly elections in 18 seats spread across eight Maoist-affected districts on Monday. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is eyeing a fourth straight term in the tribal-dominated state as the opposition Congress seeks to return to power after 15 years.

Nov 12, 2018, 12:55 PM IST
Next
Video

Union Minister Ananth Kumar Dies At 59

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close