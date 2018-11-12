हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Chhattisgarh elections 2018: Voting starts in Maoist hotbeds; heavy security deployed

The 18 constituencies in Chhattisgarh where elections is going on today are in eight Maoist-hit districts, including Bastar, Sukma, Dantewada, Bijapur and Narayanpur. Watch this video to know more.

Nov 12, 2018, 11:09 AM IST
