Chhattisgarh Elections: Are farmers merely vote bank for Congress ?

Prior to the second phase of Chhattisgarh Assembly elections due on November 20, Congress leader and former state home minister RPN Singh took the Gangajal (Ganges Water) in his hand and swore, “If Congress is voted to power, we will waive off farmers’ loan within ten days.”

Nov 16, 2018, 15:06 PM IST
