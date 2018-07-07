हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Chief of Dukhtaran-e-Millat Asiya Andrabi arrested in J&K

Asiya Andrabi, chief of banned women’s group Dukhtaran-e-Millat, has been arrested and is in Kashmir jail in a case of stone-pelting and arranging a demonstration in the Valley.

Jul 07, 2018, 10:34 AM IST
