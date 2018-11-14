हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Children's Day Special: 'Save Child Beggar', an initiative by 3 friends to make nation beggar-free

Save Child Beggar was launched in April 2016 which is an initiative taken by three friends to make nation beggar-free. Their goal is to educate every young beggar on the streets. Watch this video for more information.

Nov 14, 2018, 15:07 PM IST
