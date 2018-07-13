हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Claiming love, man takes model hostage and threatens to kill her

In a bizarre incident apparently involving love, a man took a model hostage inside a flat here on Monday and said he would only free her if she confesses her love for him.

Jul 13, 2018, 14:34 PM IST
