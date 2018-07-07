हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Class 5 girl expelled from madarsa over wearing bindi in a short film

Class 5 student expelled from madrasa in Kerala for wearing 'bindi'. The girl was wearing the bindi as part of an acting assignment in a short film.

Jul 07, 2018, 13:28 PM IST
