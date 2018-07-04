हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Class 6th student dies after the corroded floor of the school bus sank in Agra

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest information from Agra where a class 6th student dies after the corroded floor of the school bus sank. Watch this video to know more.

Jul 04, 2018, 09:48 AM IST
