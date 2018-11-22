हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

CM Amarinder Singh confirms ISI's role in Amritsar attack, says it was a clear case of terrorism

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh during a press conference on Wednesday confirms ISI-backed Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF)'s role in the 2015 Amritsar attack. He said, “Bikramjit Singh has been arrested by CIA Amritsar. He has admitted to the crime. It was a pure case of terrorism. Watch this video to know more.

Nov 22, 2018, 08:26 AM IST
Next
Video

Morning Breaking: J&K Governor dissolves assembly after rivals stake claim to govt formation

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close