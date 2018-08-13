हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
CM Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia charged for alleged assault on Delhi bureaucrat

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia have been accused in the case involving the alleged assault on Delhi's Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash.

Aug 13, 2018, 17:14 PM IST
