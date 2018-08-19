हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coast Guard jawans in Kerala rescue about 150 people from floods

Coast Guard jawans in Kerala have rescued about 150 people from floods till now.

Aug 19, 2018, 08:48 AM IST
