हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Congress a private limited company: Amit Shah

The BJP attacked Congress with party president Amit Shah calling the opposition party a private limited company of Nehru-Gandhi family

Nov 19, 2018, 11:58 AM IST
Next
Video

CRPF Jawan killed in Pulwama attack

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close