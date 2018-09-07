हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Congress calls Bharat Bandh on September 10

The Congress has called a Bharat Bandh on September 10 over rising fuel prices and said that several opposition parties, including the Samajwadi Party, DMK and the NCP, have extended support to its call.

Sep 07, 2018, 10:10 AM IST
Next
Video

Floods will clean the Ganga before Kumbh, says Chetan Chauhan

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close