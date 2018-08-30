हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Congress core group meeting ends: Rahul Gandhi advised not to attend RSS invitation

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh may invite Congress President Rahul Gandhi to attend RSS lecture on 16 to 19 September. The Congress core meeting just got over and Rahul Gandhi was advised not to accept the invitation.

Aug 30, 2018, 13:58 PM IST
