Congress denies knowledge of Rahul Gandhi meeting Muslim intellectuals

Ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Congress President Rahul Gandhi has been meeting Muslim intellectuals. After the first phase of meeting on Tuesday, he is likely to meet few more on Wednesday. However Congress denied any such meeting.

Jul 11, 2018, 09:26 AM IST
