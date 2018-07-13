हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Congress' Gulam Ahmad reacts to Mehbooba Mufti's warning to BJP

Attempting to fracture PDP might be dangerous, said Mehbooba Mufti by warning BJP. Watch the video to know more.

Jul 13, 2018, 10:34 AM IST
