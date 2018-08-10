हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Congress has clear stand on Triple Talaq Bill: Sonia Gandhi

Triple Talaq bill will be tabled in Rajya Sabha today. Congress leader Sonia Gandhi said that Congress has a very clear stand on Triple Talaq Bill. Watch this video to know more.

Aug 10, 2018, 13:26 PM IST
