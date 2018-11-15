हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Congress irked over its repeated defeat in MP since the last 15 years, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest information on MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan who while addressing a rally attacked Congress by saying that the party is irked over its repeated defeat in MP since the last 15 years. Watch full video to know more.

Nov 15, 2018, 17:34 PM IST
