Congress leader CP Joshi gets Election Panel notice for controversial comment on PM Modi

The Election Commission has sent a notice to Congress leader CP Joshi for his controversial comments that "only Brahmins know enough to talk about Hinduism". A controversy broke out after a video of the former union minister's comments at an election rally in Nathdwara was tweeted by a BJP lawmaker. Mr Joshi was lashing out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union minister Uma Bharti.

Nov 24, 2018, 11:18 AM IST
