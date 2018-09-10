हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Congress leader Hemant Katare's petrol pump remains open during Bharat Bandh

Congress Party has called for a nationwide shutdown against the price hike of petrol and diesel. Watch this video to know more.

Sep 10, 2018, 11:54 AM IST
Next
Video

Bharat Bandh: "Shiv bhakt" Rahul Gandhi joins protest against hike in price of petrol and diesel

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close