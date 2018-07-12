हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Congress leader Paresh Dhanani catches venomous snake

Senior Congress leader Paresh Dhanani caught a venomous snake which was found outside his residence in Gandhinagar. The video is going viral.

Jul 12, 2018, 13:54 PM IST
Next
Video

Bhopal Mayor Alok Sharma sits in the middle of a water logged street in protest

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close