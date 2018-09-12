हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam calls Narendra Modi 'anpadh-gawar' (illiterate and uncivilised)

Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam, who has been very vocal of the NDA government at the Centre, has now called Prime Minister Narendra Modi 'anpadh-gawar' (illiterate and uncivilised).

Sep 12, 2018, 19:08 PM IST
Next
Video

5W1H: Mehul Choksi speaks says allegations leveled by ED are false, baseless

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close