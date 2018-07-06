हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Congress, NCP comes in support of Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid

Enquiry committee of JNU has upheld Umar Khalid’s rustication and Kanhaiya Kumar will need to pay a fine of Rs 10,000. However, Congress, RJD and NCP has questioned the verdict.

Jul 06, 2018, 18:30 PM IST
Next
Video

5W1H: Fear among people of Burari following the death of 11 people

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close