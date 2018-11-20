हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Congress offered me Rs 25 lakh to cancel rally in Telangana, says Asaduddin Owaisi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday claimed that the Congress party tried to bribe him of Rs 25 lakh to cancel his public rally in Telangana. Watch full video to know more.

Nov 20, 2018, 14:10 PM IST
