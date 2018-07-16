हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Congress scrapped 'Ramayana month' in Kerala as it's a Muslim party, says Prakash Javedkar

HRD minister, Prakash Javedkar during a presser attacked Congress and its party chief and said that it scrapped 'Ramayana month' in Kerala as it's a Muslim party. Watch the video to know more.

Jul 16, 2018, 14:40 PM IST
