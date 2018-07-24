हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Congress to move privilege motion in Parliament against PM, Defence Minister over Rafale

The Congress will move a privilege motion in Lok Sabha against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for making 'misleading statements' over the Rafale fighter jet during debate on the no-confidence motion. The development was announced on Tuesday by Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge.

Jul 24, 2018, 20:24 PM IST
