Congress told SC to delay Ayodhya hearings due to 2019 polls: PM Modi

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest updates. PM Narendra Modi on Sunday in Alwar at Rajasthan accused Congress of trying to delay the legal case regarding the Ram Janmabhoomi- Babri Masjid land dispute. Watch this video to know more.

Nov 25, 2018, 17:54 PM IST
Video

