हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Cop tries to breach secretariat security, gets into a brawl

A sub-inspector of Lucknow was involved in a brawl with security personnel after he allegedly tried to breach the security of the secretariat without a valid entry pass.

Jun 29, 2018, 15:26 PM IST
Next
Video

Women attack police during encroachment drive in Agra

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close