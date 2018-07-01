हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Cops hint at 'spiritual' practice behind death of 11 members of Delhi family

Relatives of the family of 11, who were found dead under mysterious circumstances in Burari area in Delhi, have demanded an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The relatives, who hail from Jhabua in Madhya Pradesh, ruled out the possibility of suicide.

Jul 01, 2018, 20:42 PM IST
Next
Video

5 beaten to death on suspicion of being child lifters in Maharashtra's Dhule

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close