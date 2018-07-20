हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Cost of seeds, manure and water has gone up: Mulayam Singh Yadav

Cost of seeds, manure and water has gone up in the past few years, said Mulayam Singh Yadav today while speaking at the Lok Sabha. Watch the video to know more.

Jul 20, 2018, 17:10 PM IST
